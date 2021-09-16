PBA superstar James Yap launched his YouTube channel on Thursday, as he began exploring the world of vlogging.

A decorated basketball player, Yap is not new to the public light. He has been the face of the Philippine Basketball Association for years, with 16 all-star appearances in the league.

For his first vlog, Yap talked about his team, the Rain Or Shine Elasto Painters, and their current residence in Pampanga where the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup is being held.

Also dubbed "Big Game", James also shared a sneak peek of the Elasto Painters' practice and workouts in his vlog. According to him, the gym is a 40-minute bus ride from their current residence.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on August 30 said that the league is still looking forward to returning to Metro Manila.

"Dito muna (sa Pampanga) ang elimination," Marcial said. "Ang plano, babalik sa NCR 'pag okay na talaga sa NCR."

(The league's elimination will be conducted here in Pampanga. The plan is to return to NCR if the situation becomes okay in NCR.)

The Elasto Painter's first vlog earned 1.8k views six hours later after his vlog's premiere.

His channel has 981 subscribers as of writing.

Notable basketball personalities with their own YouTube channels are deputy coach for the Stockton Kings Jimmy Alapag, 6-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, Magnolia Hotshots' Ian Sanggalang, veteran point guard LA Tenorio, among others.

