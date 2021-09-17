PBA: San Miguel sends Phoenix to brink of elimination

San Miguel Beer blew Phoenix Super LPG away with a dominant 110-80 win to secure a quarterfinals slot in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga Friday.

CJ Perez took over following the sudden exit of Terrence Romeo, scoring 24 points of 7-of-14 field goal shooting.

The two-time PBA scoring champion also grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists to lift San Miguel to a 6-3 win-loss record for a chance to get a twice-to-beat bonus in the next round.

Moala Tautuaa and June Mar Fajardo had 19 and 18 markers, respectively, while Arwind Santos tallied 16.

The Beermen had to do without Romeo, who had to leave the game in the first quarter after hurting is foot.

Still San Miguel overpowered the Fuel Masters by leading by as much as 37 points, while holding Phoenix to just 12 markers in the third quarter.

Jason Perkins had 18 points for Phoenix, while their main man Matthew Wright was held to just 10.

Phoenix went down to ninth spot with a 4-7 card. It is now in the danger of being eliminated from the quarterfinal race as only the top 8 team will advance after the eliminations phase.