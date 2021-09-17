Alaska's Abu Tratter earned Player of the Game honors against Barangay Ginebra. PBA Media Bureau.

Alaska crushed defending champions Barangay Ginebra en route to an 89-75 victory in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga Friday.

Despite getting off a two-week hiatus due to health protocols, the white shirts were able to stymie the Gin Kings to pocket their third win in nine games.

Abu Tratter top-scored the Aces in the low scoring game with 13 points and four rebounds and did an excellent job limiting Ginebra's Christian Standinger to just nine points.

With the win, Alaska dimmed the Kings' title retention bid as Ginebra fell to 4-6. The defending champions fell to ninth spot and might just miss the trip to the quarterfinals.

(More details to follow.)