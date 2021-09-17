Former world 8-ball champion Dennis Orcollo and three other Filipino aces made it to the last 16 of the 2021 US Open Pool Championship.

Orcollo picked up an 11-6 win versus Oliver Szolnoki of Hungary to reach the Round-of-16 of the $300,000 tournament in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Joining him are fellow Pinoys Johann Chua, Carlo Biado, and Rodrigo Geronimo.

Chua beat Polish player Mieszko Fortunski, 11-7, while Biado made it through the losers’ bracket after back-to-back wins against Jeff De Luna, 11-6, and Jayson Shaw of Scotland, 11-8.

Meanwhile, Geronimo had to fight it out also from the loser's bracket by downing Neils Feijen of Netherlands, 11-6.

Orcollo will next face Mario He of Austria when the Round-of-16 begins on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Biado will take on Spain's David Alcaide Bermudez, as Geronimo battles Estonia's Denis Grabe.

Chua will tackle Canadian John Morra.

RELATED VIDEO