Former world 8-ball champion Dennis Orcollo and three other Filipino aces made it to the last 16 of the 2021 US Open Pool Championship.
Orcollo picked up an 11-6 win versus Oliver Szolnoki of Hungary to reach the Round-of-16 of the $300,000 tournament in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Joining him are fellow Pinoys Johann Chua, Carlo Biado, and Rodrigo Geronimo.
Chua beat Polish player Mieszko Fortunski, 11-7, while Biado made it through the losers’ bracket after back-to-back wins against Jeff De Luna, 11-6, and Jayson Shaw of Scotland, 11-8.
Meanwhile, Geronimo had to fight it out also from the loser's bracket by downing Neils Feijen of Netherlands, 11-6.
Orcollo will next face Mario He of Austria when the Round-of-16 begins on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).
Biado will take on Spain's David Alcaide Bermudez, as Geronimo battles Estonia's Denis Grabe.
Chua will tackle Canadian John Morra.
