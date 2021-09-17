Team Lakay has a bad record when it comes to trilogy fights.

But ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio is not worried about it ahead of his rubber match against Yosuke Saruta in "ONE: Revolution" next week.

"Para sa akin, di ako naniniwala sa ganun," Pacio said in a virtual presser with sports scribes on Friday.

"Sabi nila na sa trilogy, doon tayo nadadali. But I'm ready to break sa sinasabi nilang curse," he added.

Pacio's teammates Geje Eustaquio, Kevin Belingon and even Eduard Folayang lost all their trilogy fights.

Eustaquio lost his ONE flyweight crown to Adriano Moraes via unanimous decision in their third bout in January 2019.

Belingon, meanwhile, was disqualified in his third faceoff with Bibiano Fernandes in March 2019, losing the ONE bantamweight title in the process.

Folayang was submitted by Shinya Aoki in their third bout last April.

But Pacio said he is prepared to prove there is no such curse.

"Basta I'm confident physically, spiritually na I'm 100 percent ready."

RELATED VIDEO