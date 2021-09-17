WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. blasted fellow champion John Riel Casimero over his unsavory comment on hall-of-fame coach Freddie Roach.

The two have been at odds since their botched title unification bout and Donaire took the opportunity to call out Casimero for commenting on Roach's medical condition.

"Freddie is not only a legendary trainer, but also a HUMAN BEING! U don't make fun of someone like that. Not about health. Especially in this sport we are in, u don't know when karma will come back around," said Donaire in one of his Facebook comments.

In an interview on a YouTube vlog by RichDon TV, Casimero said he prefers to be handled by a younger Filipino coach instead of Freddie Roach.

“Siyempre gusto ko Pilipino. Hindi kami magkaka-intindihan nun,” he was quoted as saying.

“Tapos yung pagsasalita pa hindi pa gaanong marinig. Rarrrrrrrr. Parang robot,” he added, referring to Roach's slurred speech due to Parkinson's disease.

Ironically, Roach is credited for the rise to boxing stardom of Casimero's boss Manny Pacquiao.

Casimero is being handled by Pacquiao's MP Promotions.

Some netizens expressed their disappointment after taking notice of Casimero's statements. Others, however, dismissed it saying it was merely Casimero's way of marketing himself.

