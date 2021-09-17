Lito Adiwang admitted he needed to fight to get his strength back after contracting COVID-19 several months ago.

He was supposed to face Jared Brooks in April but was forced to pull out after he tested positive for the virus together with ONE strawweight champion Josua Pacio.

Fortunately, they were able to recover. But they needed to strengthen themselves to regain their fighting form, in an anticipation of their cage return.

Adiwang is now lined up to take on Mongolia's Hexigetu in "ONE: Revolution" next week.

"Aminin natin na meron talaga (epekto sa akin noon)," said Adiwang during their virtual presser on Friday.

"Especially nung nagre-recover kami. Ang hirap kasi hindi lang back to zero, negative pa nga. Yung cardio ko, lakas ko, bumagsak talaga."

This prompted Team Lakay to devise a training program to help them regain their strength and stamina.

"We needed to come up with a plan para mabawi namin yung nawalang lakas sa amin dahil sa sakit na yun," said Adiwang.

He said it is fortunate that they have been doing high altitude training in Baguio which helped strengthen their lungs.

Adiwang added that it also tested their mental fortitude.

"One thing is mindset talaga. Kailangan 'di makaapekto sa amin. Ngayon, wala na. Ang nasa isip ko na ngayon is naka-recover na kami at mas malakas na kami than last time," he said.

