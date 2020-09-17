PBA to provide amenities for players inside Clark bubble

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial during a discussion with players on Wednesday. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) on Thursday vowed that the players will not lack for entertainment inside the bubble at Clark, where they intend to resume their season in October.

After meetings with the players on Wednesday and with the Board of Representatives on Thursday, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial announced that they plan to restart the All-Filipino Cup by October 9, with games to be played every day at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

During their days off, the players can take advantage of the amenities inside the bubble, Marcial said.

"Bibigyan tayo na pwede silang mag-golf, pwede mag-water sports," he said. "Maglalagay kami ng parang screen para makapanood sila sa gabi."

They will also set up areas where players can play billiards and table tennis.

According to PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, the players may even explore Clark.

"We can arrange for them to go around the city and do other things," he said. "That is part of the bubble."

"They'll be together for two months doing nothing but staying in the hotel and you're cooped up there. One of the reasons we chose Clark is the facilities that they can offer," he also said.

Amenities inside the bubble are one of the major talking points in the NBA, which restarted its own season in late July at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando, Florida.

There, players can go golfing and fishing, among other activities. Teams have also found ways to entertain themselves, with some squads setting up table tennis tournaments or video game competitions.

Of course, the PBA officials stressed that the players will also be safe inside Clark, which has quarantine facilities in case of COVID-19 cases and has a laboratory for testing as well.

"Ang kagandahan nito, ang bubble mo, it's not Disneyland, but it's Clark. They have their own security, they have their own police force, and they have their own protocols in seeing to it that the place will be COVID-free," said Varas.