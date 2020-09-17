PBA: Bubble violators face huge fines

MANILA, Philippines -- Players who violate the protocols of the PBA bubble will be heavily sanctioned, league commissioner Willie Marcial warned.

The PBA announced Thursday that they will hold their bubble in Clark, with the season to restart on October 9. The All-Filipino Cup was put on hold in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but teams began training in small groups in late August to prepare for the resumption of the conference.

PBA vice-chairman Bobby Rosales made it clear that they expect strict compliance from everyone inside the bubble.

"The commissioner will issue the guidelines, the measures, the rules to be followed strictly in the bubble. So violations will be dealt accordingly by the Office of the Commissioner and by the respective teams," he said.

According to Marcial, those who exit the bubble without permission will be fined P100,000 and will lose their salary for one month.

"Next season, suspended ka ng five playing games," he also said.

Rosales stressed that they will be strict in implementing the protocols and so those who enter the bubble will not be allowed to leave.

"That is very important, the protocols that we will implement inside the bubble. Of course, it is very important that these protocols will be approved by the IATF. So we await the go-signal from the IATF before we can really proceed," he said.

