PBA: Alas feels Phoenix should have done more for Abueva's reinstatement

MANILA -- Former Phoenix coach Louie Alas felt the team management could have fought more vigorously for Calvin Abueva regarding the player's suspension.

Abueva, who figured in a run in with TNT Katropa import Terence Jones in June 2019, is still waiting for his indefinite suspension from the league to be lifted more than a year since he was sent to limbo.

The feisty power forward also figured in a verbal spat with Ray Parks' girlfriend Maika Rivera and this added to his penalty.

But Alas believes Abueva has done enough to prove himself worthy of a PBA comeback as he fulfilled all the conditions set for his return.

"Sobra naman. Maraming nakaka-violate naman na tulad nang ginagawa ni Calvin. Hindi naman masyadong napaparusahan," Alas said in an interview on The Link podcast with Rey Joble.

Alas, who was fired by Phoenix, felt that they could have done more to have Abueva reinstated.

"Feeling ko hindi namin masyadong nailaban. Kasi si Commissioner Willie (Marcial) nakikinig naman 'yan e," he said. "E kailangang kailangan pa naman namin si Calvin, especially in those moments."

But Alas expects Abueva to rejoin the team soon.

"Baka ito na ang pinakamagandang mangyayari because Calvin will be coming back. Hindi man maglaro sa first game namin pero hindi magtatagal maglalaro siya sa All Filipino," he said.

Abueva's return combined with a couple of factors augurs well for the team, he said.

"Ngayong conference na ito, nag-prepara kami ng maayos. Nag-hire pa ko for 3 weeks ng Croatian coach before the pandemic happened," he said.

"Plus hindi man gustong ma-injure si June Mar (Fajardo) pero ang pagka-injure ni June Mar nagbigay ng maraming chance sa ibang teams. 'Yung playing field parang parehas na."

However, Alas had an apparent falling out with management and is now out of the team.

"I was preparing very very well for this season, but sabi nga nila may mga bagay nga na hindi mo kontrolado," he said.