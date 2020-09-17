NCAA: Letran in wait and see mode as far as training goes

MANILA, Philippines -- The defending NCAA champion Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights are staying busy, even though they cannot train together in person because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Letran coach Bonnie Tan assured their supporters that the Knights are doing what they can to stay in shape while they wait for permission to resume in-person training.

"Weekly, we have Zoom training, get-together namin, aside from thrice a week na conditioning na Zoom training din," Tan said during a recent appearance on "The Chasedown."

"Regularly, we're meeting with my coaches and players. Hindi kami nagbe-break. Tuloy-tuloy naman ang usapan namin at samahan namin," he said.

Like all collegiate teams, the Knights are waiting for the guidelines that will be issued by the Commission on Higher Education as to how they can resume their training. The Inter-Agency Task Force has already allowed the training of student-athletes in areas with relaxed quarantine measures, but the protocols must first be provided by CHED.

Tan said they are also waiting for instructions from the NCAA itself.

"Wait and see tayo," said Tan. "Host school tayo ngayon, headed by Fr. Vic Calvo, so updated kami."

"Ang sabi niya, ang pinaka-latest is 'pag walang vaccine, wala pang practice. So we'll stick with that," he added.

But the coach assured that the work will continue for the Knights as they wait for the guidelines.

"Rest assured na kahit wala tayong practice, rest assured na 'yung mga coaches, nagta-trabaho," he said. "We're giving the best program as possible na mabigay sa Letran community."

Tan, in his first season as head coach, steered the Knights to the NCAA title in Season 95 where they dethroned archrival San Beda University in three games.