Away from boxing, ex world champ Donnie Nietes tries hand as vegetable trader

MANILA--What keeps former world champion Donnie Nietes busy these days?

The crafty fighter from Murcia town, Negros Oriental has tapped into his entrepreneurial skills, selling various market items especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nagtayo muna akong kaunting negosyo," Nietes, one of the top fighters of the now defunct stable ALA Promotions, said in an online interview with sports analyst Dennis Principe. (LINK ON ONLINE INTERVIEW )

"Nagtitinda ako ng chorizo, kimchi at mga gulay at bigas. Iyan ang pinagkakaabalahan ko during the pandemic."

"Kasi wala akong ginagawa, walang boxing. So naisip ko makapag-income ako. Para kumita."

Nietes was a 4-division champion who holds the distinction of becoming the longest-reigning Filipino world champion boxer.

The last time he fought was in December 2018 when he defeated Japan's Kazuto Ioka to win the WBO junior bantamweight title.

He vacated the crown in March 2019 and has not fought since. But the 38-year-old Nietes clarified he has yet to retire.

He said he has been receiving offers to fight lately.

When asked if he has any qualms about being a vegetable vendor, he responded: “I don't care kung anong sabihin nila, nagtitinda ako ng gulay, nagtitinda ng kimchi. Buhay ko ito, kailangan kong mabuhay.”

“Magugutuman tayo pag walang hanapbuhay,” he said, adding that he regretted vacating the WBO title.

He said he had done it to give fellow countryman Aston Palicte a chance to win the crown.

"May pinagsisisi bakit binitawan ko. Kung alam ko lang na hindi ibigay ni Palicte ang title, nilabanan ko na lang siya," said Nietes.

Prior to winning the crown, the two slugged it out but settled for a controversial draw.

"Desisyon ko na binitawan ko ang korona ko binigyan ko ng chance si Palicte, kasi bata pa siya," said Nietes.

Palicte, however, lost via 10th round stoppage to Ioka.