Terrafirma, Blackwater to get best PBA draft picks

Fil-American Draft aspirants Stephen Holt and Deschon Winston. Photos from Holt's Instagram and UAAP Media

Terrafirma and Blackwater will get to exercise their draft rights for No. 1 and No. 2 on Sunday when the PBA Rookie Draft gets underway at the Market! Market! in Taguig City.

The consensus is that Fil-American aspirants Stephen Holt and Deschon Winston will go No. 1 and No. 2.

But there are many other aspirants who are keen on making an immediate impact in the PBA.

The 124-man pool features potential franchise players and pieces to fill needs of any PBA team from bigs to wings and to facilitators.

Rain or Shine, who holds the draft rights for No. 3 and 4, is looking at frontline guys.

Elasto Painters' coach Yeng Guiao might go for Luis Villegas of Stanislaus State/UE and either Keith Datu of Chico State or Zavier Lucero of California State U Maritime Academy/UP.

"Ang ganda ng draft natin ngayon. Tingin ko hanggang third and fourth round, maganda pa ang quality," said Guiao.

At No. 5, NorthPort is likely to pick anyone left available by Rain or Shine.

The draft ceremony is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday.