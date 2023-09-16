MPL Season 12: Perkziva helps Onic stun Blacklist in debut

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - John “Perkziva” Sumawan made his Onic Philippines debut with a bang, helping the Hedgehogs stun Blacklist International during their MPL Season 12 showdown at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati last Saturday.

Perkziva, a former reserve for RSG Philippines, turned up for Onic, having a total of 14 assists on his debut game, where Onic subbed out Ralph "Rapidoot" Adrales.

This is Blacklist's first loss in three games, while Onic nabbed their much-needed first series win this season.

Blacklist stayed afloat right until the 20th minute of Game 1, when Onic Philippines' knocked up two players and set up the rest of the squad for the counterplay that cost the Codebreakers the round.

Blacklist failed to make an experimental midlane Lapu-Lapu and roam Kadita work, as Onic Philippines dominated a long-haul Game 2 to seal the deal.

Onic will see the quadruple-header against TNC Pro Team on Friday, while Blacklist will face TNC Pro Team the next day.