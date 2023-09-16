Home  >  Sports

ANC

MPL Season 12: Minana shocks RSG PH with much-needed 1st win

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 16 2023 09:56 PM

Courtesy: MPL Philippines
Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Minana EVOS on Saturday night eked out a much-needed win over RSG Philippines, 2-0, during their MPL Season 12 clash held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati. 

It was Minana's first series win, soaring to the 5th place with 4 points, after a 1-2 loss to Blacklist International. 

Borris James "BruskoAR" Parro's Tyrant's Rage on Eman "EMANN" Sangco turned Game 1 towards Minana EVOS' favor. 

Banking on the momentum-switching Game 1 win, Minana went on to dominate the MSC 2022 champs in Game 2, for a much-needed win. 

Minana kept RSG Philippines to just three kills as they broke their slump in Game 2. 

Minana will face AP Bren, while RSG PH will face ECHO Sunday. 

Read More:  MPL Season 12   Minana EVOS   RSG Philippines  