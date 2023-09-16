Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - Minana EVOS on Saturday night eked out a much-needed win over RSG Philippines, 2-0, during their MPL Season 12 clash held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

It was Minana's first series win, soaring to the 5th place with 4 points, after a 1-2 loss to Blacklist International.

Borris James "BruskoAR" Parro's Tyrant's Rage on Eman "EMANN" Sangco turned Game 1 towards Minana EVOS' favor.

Banking on the momentum-switching Game 1 win, Minana went on to dominate the MSC 2022 champs in Game 2, for a much-needed win.

Minana kept RSG Philippines to just three kills as they broke their slump in Game 2.

Minana will face AP Bren, while RSG PH will face ECHO Sunday.