3x3: Uratex Dream faces tall odds in Red Bull world finals

The triumphant Uratex Dream squad. Handout photo.



Uratex Dream is preparing for an uphill climb in the Red Bull Half Court World Final which starts on Saturday in Belgrade, Serbia.

The team -- composed of bannered by Kaye Pingol, Mikka Cacho, Sam Harada, and Blanche Bahuyan -- was drawn in Group A of the 15-team field.

"We're ready to show na kaya nating makipag-compete sa mga ibang lahi sa international stage," said Pingol.

Awaiting Uratex Dream in the pool are national champions from Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Italy, and Egypt.

Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals, together with the two-best third placers based on Red Bull's Own the Court points system. The tournament awards five points for wins and six to the team with the highest total game points at the end of the group.

Group B is made up of USA, Belgium, Turkey, Australia, and Azerbaijan, while Group C has Kenya, Japan, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, and Kazakhstan.

The games will start at 3 p.m. (Manila time) and will be broadcasted live on Red Bull's TikTok account.

TNT Triple Giga, composed of Samboy de Leon, Lervin Flores, Tonino Gonzaga, and Chester Saldua, will also represent the country on the men's side.

They are placed in Group A together with Kenya, North Macedonia, and Italy in a 24-team field.

The team left for Serbia on Thursday night.

"I am very thankful to the Red Bull organization for giving this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to our team," said team owner Peachy Medina. "Serbia is one of the centers of the basketball world and it will be an amazing experience to be amidst their basketball culture."

"The team is ready and highly motivated to represent the Philippines well," she said.



RELATED VIDEO