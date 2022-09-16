ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio. Handout photo

ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio welcomed the opportunity to become one of the coaches in the upcoming ONE Warrior Series Philippines as he waits for his title defense against Jarred Brooks in December.

Pacio was supposed to fight the outspoken Brooks last June, but the bout got cancelled.

"June 3rd sana ang laban namin pero na-cancel. Physically and mentally naka-ready na 'ko doon," he said of the fight that was later moved to December.

"Na-cancel 'yung laban then nag-start 'yung show.At least na-relax muna ang katawan ko para hindi ma-fatigue."

Pacio heads the 8-man Team Passion which will compete with Geje Eustaquio's Team Gravity for a chance to win a lucrative $100,000 fight contract under ONE Championship.

This, however, does not mean Pacio stopped training altogether.

"Hindi naman nawawala ang training. I always find time to train. Kahit may schedule ng shooting, I find time to train," he said.

Pacio admitted that the reality series made him realize that coaching is not an easy job.

"Privileged din ako 'yung na-experience ko 'yung nafi-feel ni Coach Mark (Sangiao) 'pag may laban kami. At least alam ko na kung anong nararamdaman niya as coach," he said.

Pacio and Brooks will settle their score in the main event of ONE 164 when the organization returns to the Mall of Asia Arena on December 3.

