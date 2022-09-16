NCAA: CSB beats San Sebastian for back-to-back wins

De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) picked up its second straight win by dismantling San Sebastian College, 100-94, in Season 98 NCAA men's basketball on Friday.

Migs Oczon led the way for the Blazers with 25 points, 20 of them coming in the pivotal third quarter. He also collected 4 rebounds to go with his 3 assists and 2 steals.

CSB had a slim lead, 46-38, at the half before launching a 35-point scoring barrage in the third period.

The Golden Stags managed to fight back to within five points, 99-94, but lost steam during crunch time.

The Blazers improved to 2-0 ,while handing the Golden Stags their first defeat in 2 games.

CSB will next face University of Perpetual Help System DALTA on Tuesday, while San Sebastian will seek to rebound against Mapua University this Sunday.

