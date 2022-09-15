EJ Obiena presents the bronze medal he won recently as he attends a courtesy call with PSC chairman Noli Eala. Handout Silver medalist Christopher Nilsen of the US (from left), gold winner Armand Duplantis of Sweden, and bronze medalist EJ Obiena during the medal ceremony of the men's pole vault competition at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 on July 24, 2022. John G. Mabanglo, EPA-EFE/file

As he takes a well-deserved break, top-pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena and revered Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov are plotting their course to success in 2024 Paris Olympic Games where Swedish sensation Armand Duplantis looms as the biggest road block.

While others shy away from facing the reigning world and Olympic champion, Obiena is looking forward to engaging “toe-to-toe” with the Swedish star in the run-up to the Paris Olympics barely two years from now.

“Right now we are looking at the calendar of World Athletics next year. My coach (Bubka) is deliberating it. There is a bunch of competitions that we want to do. Now we’re looking at competitions where Mondo (Duplantis’ nickname) is going and go toe-to-toe with him and sharpen ourself,” the athlete said.

Obiena bared his plans for next year shortly after arriving early Wednesday morning from Europe with his girlfriend, German triple and long jumper Caroline Joyeux, following his courtesy call on Philippine Sports Commission chairman Noli Eala at his office inside the historic Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Based in Formia, Italy where Bubka is the head coach of the World Athletics training camp, Obiena set foot in the country for the first time since winning his first gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019 at the New Clark City Athletic Stadium in Capas, Tarlac with a jump of 5.45 meters.

He was successful in retaining his crown in the 31st edition of the regional meet in Hanoi Vietnam last May in clearing 5.46 meters, the Pinoy vaulter’s second consecutive meet record after doing it in the Games three years ago.

He arrived in Manila just three days after capping his successful European outdoor season stint last Monday night (early Tuesday morning in Manila) in ruling the Gala dei Castelli meet in Bellinzona, Switzerland with a jump of 5.71 meters.

He registered his sixth victory in a grueling schedule of eight competitions over a span of three weeks.

In a major confidence booster, the highlight of that campaign was his upset of the seemingly invincible Duplantis during the Van Damme Memorial at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels Belgium on Sept. 2 with a jump of 5.91 meters. The Swede took second in clearing 5.81 meters.

It was only the first setback of Duplantis, who holds the world record of 6.21 meters set the in the world meet in Eugene, Oregon last July, in an otherwise unblemished season, and also the first victory of Obiena in international play over the vaunted Swede.

“I wasn’t supposed to win against Duplantis but I did it. That is the best way to approach every competition and every championship,” he recalled of the exhilarating experience in toppling Duplantis.

Turning 27 on November 17, the athlete said, however, he would cut down on his competition schedule in 2023, picking his spots here and there, sparing himself of the wear and tear of the rigors of such a grind.

“Competing every other day or back-to-back is not ideal physically. It is not ideal for my body to keep doing this and I am not going to do this number of competitions over a short time next year,” said Obiena.

He recalled that jumping 5.94 meters in capturing the bronze medal and setting a new Asian record in the world meet in Oregon “took a lot from my body so I cannot do it day-by-day.”

Upon Petrov’s instructions, Obiena explained that he only did it this time “to see how much my body could go and how far I could go mentally in remaining competitive, adding that it was not high you jump “but consistency is more important.”

To preserve his energy and body in competing in meets with short intervals, the athlete revealed that his Ukrainian mentor has trained him to go for the higher heights.

“So you may have noticed that I often start at 5.60 meters, and after I have jumped three times, I should have (already) won the competition. That how we plan because I have another meet in a day or two,” he said. “The risk is there if you jump higher but then you also preserve your body.”

When asked further of his road map to his return to the Olympic Games, Obiena replied: (The) Olympic journey begins with rest. This is going to be my last unwinding and really zone out and step away from that day-to-day mundane, nomadic existence (as an athlete).

"I am planning to go somewhere in some islands in the Philippines and really just disconnect. It's been three years that I haven't had an off season for the last three years so this is my time to spend with my family and really have a break.

“Even my psychologist told me is that best EJ in a competition is also when I am at my best as a person so this vacation is due.”

But he promised Petrov, whom he considers as his second father, that he would back to the salt mines by early October to prepare for the indoor season that starts in January next year.

“I promised coach Vitaly that I would not be sick (during vacation) and he would not be sick so when resume training we will both be there daily. It hard not to keep a promise to someone as old as him,” he quipped in referring to his coach, who is now in his early 80s.

Before winding up, Obiena said that definitely in calendar next year are the 32nd Cambodia SEA Games in May 2023, the Asian meet in Pattaya, Thailand in July, the world championships in Budapest, Hungary in August the Hangzhou Asian Games in Hangzhou, China a month later.