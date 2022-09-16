Alex Eala receives the trophy for winning the 2022 US Open junior girls' singles tournament on Saturday (US time). Alex Eala Facebook

Alex Eala will be concentrating more and more on the professional level after her US Open single juniors win.

The 17-year-old made history by toppling No. 2 seed Lucie Havlickova of the Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4, in the finals to become the first Filipino to win a grand slam singles championship.

"It's a huge milestone in my career," Eala said in an online presser organized by Globe on Friday. "I have bigger goals I want to achieve and I'm trying to take it step by step."

Eala said the US Open juniors tilt may be her final junior level tournament for the year.

"I'm focusing more on my professional career... I can't say I'm done with juniors for sure, but I'm be focusing more on my professional tournaments," she said.

“Women’s grand slams are in my radar. I’m not so far from qualifying but it will depend on my performance in the coming months.”

Prior to her successful campaign in the US Open, Eala has competed in a number of pro tournament this year including the W100 Grodzisk Mazowiecki, W25 El Espinar/Segovia, W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz and W25 Corroios-Seixal.

Eala feels it is important to test herself against higher-ranked players to progress.

"In my experience, the pros are more mentally strong during the tight moments," she said.

"There are some junior players that can hold their own during those moments, but I hope to see more of that and learn more about it, increase my level and increase the tournaments that I play. I want to be stronger in those tight points and play against much more experienced players."

