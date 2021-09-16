The NU and UST men's volleyball teams are staying ready for when the UAAP resumes. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- They may be busy with their duties in the national team but coaches Dante Alinsunurin and Odjie Mamon are still keeping a close watch on their respective UAAP programs.

Alinsunurin handles the powerhouse National University (NU) men's volleyball team, which has won two of the last UAAP championships. They had a perfect 2-0 record in the UAAP Season 82 tournament before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mamon, meanwhile, calls the shots for University of Santo Tomas (UST), which dropped their first two assignments of Season 82.

"As of now, nag-start na rin kaming mag-conditioning," Alinsunurin said of the Bulldogs. "Yun lang naman ang importante, ready namin 'yung player namin anytime na magpatawag 'yung UAAP kung kailan kami mag-start ng competition. 'Yun lang ang sa amin."

The UAAP cancelled Season 83 in its entirety last year, and the league is now in the process of refining its protocols for Season 84, which is tentatively scheduled to start in February 2022.

Like the Bulldogs, the Tiger Spikers are already in training. According to Mamon, they are working out virtually, given quarantine restrictions.

"We train three times weekly via Zoom. Ako video off lang ako, sometimes papanoorin ko lang. I let my assistant coaches lead the training," he said.

"They are ordered to work out from home dahil nga dito sa situation. They cannot do road runs na rin, so we're ready if we are called back para mag-train na, face to face or mag-bubble," he added.

Both coaches are also hopeful that their events will be included if and when the UAAP does return. It has been previously reported that while the league hopes to hold a full season, it may limit Season 84 to just "certain events."

"Sana, kasali kami sa part ng UAAP, 'di ba, Coach Dante?" Mamon said.

In the meantime, both Mamon and Alinsunurin are focused on the women's and men's national volleyball teams, respectively. The squads are set to compete in the Asian Club Volleyball Championships next month in Thailand.