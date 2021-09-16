Support sought for PH volleyball team 'whoever they may be'

Watch more on iWantTFC

PNVF President Tats Suzara has asked for support for the national volleyball teams. Video courtesy of the Philippine Sportswriters Association.

MANILA, Philippines -- As the debate on the composition of the women's national team rages on, the president of the sport's national federation has asked for support for the squad.

"Let us support our national team, whoever they are," said Ramon "Tats" Suzara, president of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

The PNVF is sending two women's teams to the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship, and one team to the Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship. Both competitions are set for October in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

The composition of the women's team has been a point of discussion among fans for some time now, especially after the coaching staff opted not to include veterans Alyssa Valdez and Jia Morado, both of whom have represented the country in several international events.

Both players were part of the national team that competed in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Manila, and both had strong campaigns for Creamline in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

But Odjie Mamon, head coach of the women's team, revealed that neither player was included in the plans of Brazilian coach Jorge Souza de Brito, the team's consultant. In explaining his decision, Souza de Brito said he needed "some fresh blood" and opted for players who were "younger and taller."

Even as Souza de Brito's statement raised more questions among fans, Suzara said there should instead be support for the players who will represent flag and country in Thailand next month.

"I made an example in one of my interviews. Sa PBA there are so many stars, maybe a thousand stars sa PBA," said Suzara of the league that features 12 teams with 15 players each. "Pag hindi sila nakukuha sa national team, they are there to support."

"Kahit hindi sila nakuha -- James Yap, (June Mar) Fajardo, ang dami diyan, Kiefer Ravena. So ganoong mga stars, napakaraming stars sa PBA. They are there to support, 'pag hindi sila nakuha sa national team," he added. "There are a thousand stars in the PBA, and there are only 12 or 14 players sa national team, or sa Gilas (Pilipinas)."

These players who were not selected for the national basketball team are in full support of Gilas, said Suzara. "There is no complaining in the media or social media," he pointed out.

He hopes that the national volleyball team will have similar support, particularly from the fans.

"I need your support… to support whoever is (in) our national team. Hindi 'to an overnight success, it takes years to have a good national team. So, we need your support for the national team, whoever they are," he said.

"Let's support them instead of having negative comments," he added.

The PNVF will send two women's teams to the Asian club tournament. Team Rebisco will be led by national team captain Aby Maraño, but will feature several young talents including Eya Laure, Faith Nisperos, and liberos Jennifer Nierva and Bernadette Pepito.

Team Choco Mucho, meanwhile, will have a troika of powerful hitters in Kalei Mau, MJ Phillips and Kat Tolentino. Veteran setter Iris Tolenada serves as their captain.

The women's club tournament is set for October 1-7, while the men's edition will take place on October 8-15.