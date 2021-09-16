PH volleyball teams brace for busy 2022

The Philippine men's national volleyball team. Both the men's and women's squads are set for a busy year in 2022. Photo courtesy of the PNVF.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) After the postponement of two major international events this year, the Philippine national volleyball teams are now looking at busy schedules for 2022.

Both the men's and women's teams were supposed to compete in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, which was postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The women's team was also set to take part in the Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship that the country was supposed to host. The continental event has been pushed back to May 15-22 2022, upon the suggestion of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC). It will still be held in Pampanga.

Ramon "Tats" Suzara, president of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), assured that the national sports association is already working on their program for next year, to ensure that the Philippine teams will be ready for their competitions.

"The target, of course, of the program, of our coaches, are in there for the SEA Games. I hope, sana matuloy 'yan. I heard March daw ang SEA Games," said Suzara during this week's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"But if the SEA Games will not push through, we will continue. Just like this year, hindi natuloy ang SEA Games but we continue, because we have continental championships from the Asian confederation, then we have also events from the FIVB," he added.

After the SEA Games in March, the women's national team will shift its attention to the Asian Senior Championships. Suzara also wants the Philippines to compete in the continental club championships, as well as the Hangzhou Asian Games on September 10-25 2022.

"If we are qualified to participate sa Asian Games, then we will go," he said.

The men's team is also tipped to compete in the Philippine leg of the Volleyball Nations League, set for June 20 to 26.

The PNVF also plans for the national teams to compete in other FIVB events and invitational tournaments, should they be possible by 2022.

At the domestic level, the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is planning two conferences in February and October. The PNVF Champions League for men and women, meanwhile, is set for April and December.

With a packed schedule in front of them, the coaches are already finalizing the programs for the national teams' training, Suzara said. As early as now, Jorge Edson Souza de Brito, the consultant of the women's national team, is already looking at ways for the team to get more court time.

"Coach Jorge, he wants to have more matches for our national team starting next year," said Suzara. "The more matches that our national team participates, or competes in, it will be good for our national team."

