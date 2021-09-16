PBA: NLEX arrests skid, keeps Blackwater winless

NLEX forward JR Quiñahan goes up for a shot against the Blackwater Bossing. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Veteran forward JR Quiñahan led the way as the NLEX Road Warriors took a crucial 90-73 victory over the Blackwater Bossing on Thursday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Road Warriors snapped a three-game slide in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, improving their record to 5-5 and boosting their chances of making it to the quarterfinals.

Blackwater, meanwhile, absorbed their 10th consecutive defeat of the conference. The hapless Bossing have now lost 18 straight games since the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.