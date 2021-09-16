Aaron Black sits at the sidelines after injuring his right hand in the Meralco-TerraFirma game. PBA Media Bureau



Already playing without Chris Newsome and Cliff Hodge, the Meralco Bolts were dealt a further blow when they lost Aaron Black early in their game against the TerraFirma Dyip on Thursday.

Newsome and Hodge had to sit out the game in accordance with the PBA's health and safety protocols. Black was installed as the starting point guard but exited after just two minutes due to an injury to his right hand.

He was later shown with his right hand in a bandage.

Prayers up for @aaronblack_8 🙏🏽He will be brought to the #PBA's partner hospital for further observation following a hand injury. Drop a comment to wish him a quick recovery! pic.twitter.com/0aA3gyJWOa — Meralco Bolts (@MeralcoBolts) September 16, 2021

"I just got word that he hurt his hand, didn't break it. So I'm not sure how serious it is," said Meralco coach Norman Black after the game, when asked for an update on his son.

Black went to the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Medical Center for x-rays.

"We'll figure it out later, but at least there's no broken bones, and hopefully he'll heal as quickly as possible," the elder Black said.

Despite missing several players, the Bolts still came away with a 95-83 triumph over the Dyip that bolstered their chances of getting a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

Stepping up in Black's place was Anjo Caram, who was superb on both ends of the floor as he put up 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting, along with five assists and three steals.

"I'm really happy for Anjo stepping in and playing great for us today, and being the Best Player (of the Game)," said Black. "Even the other guards, Trevis Jackson and Nards Pinto, did a good job at the point guard position."

"So it's nice to have the next man come up and play well."

It remains to be seen if Aaron Black will be available for the Bolts' next game on Saturday against the Blackwater Bossing.