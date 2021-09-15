Tim Cone hopes Japeth Aguilar can return soon given the short schedule of the PBA Philippine Cup in Bacolor town, Pampanga.

The Barangay Ginebra head coach said Aguilar is expected to be out for two weeks because of an MCL strain he sustained.

"He has a MCL strain, or maybe a sprain. It's like a sprained ankle but it's with the knee. The good news is he has no tear on the MCL," said Cone, after their victory over Phoenix on Wednesday.

Aguilar, one of Cone's key pieces, had to wear a boot on Wednesday to protect his leg.

"That could take 2 to 3 weeks of repair to get back. We're so short in here, so 2 to 3 is almost like the whole conference," Cone added.

"It's kind of day to day, we're hoping he could get back at some point."

Aguilar sustained the injury during Ginebra's loss to TNT last Sunday. He was forced to leave the game after getting bumped on the side of the knee.

