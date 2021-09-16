Eumir Marcial to marry longtime GF in October

Eumir Marcial and Jenniel Galarpe when they got engaged last year. Photo from Marcial's Facebook page



Olympic medalist Eumir Marcial has fulfilled nearly everything he has dreamed of.

Aside from signing a lucrative professional boxing contract and winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, he is set to marry the woman of her dreams, longtime girlfriend Jenniel Galarpe, next month.

The Zamboanga native actually invited his celebrity friend JM de Guzman through an online exchange to his wedding on October 28.

"Tol wedding ko ng October 28 and birthday ng October 29. If free ka ng 28 invite sana kita sa wedding ko," Marcial told De Guzman in their conversation posted on Marcial's Instagram story.

De Guzman said he is honored to have been invited.

Marcial proposed to Galarpe in June 2020. They have been going steady for more than nine years.

The timing is right for Marcial to start his own family, especially after getting a windfall after his successful campaign in Tokyo.

Marcial received at least P7 million from the government and various sports patron for his Olympic effort. He is also set to get a pair of properties in Tagaytay and Zamboanga City.

RELATED VIDEO