With restart looming, PBA set to decide on format, venue

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA Board of Governors will hold a crucial meeting on Thursday to discuss the format and venue of the league's resumption next month.

The Board will decide on the exact type of "bubble" that they will implement when the season restarts on October 9, after having been suspended in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Among the options is for the league to follow the NBA model with a true bubble, where the 12 teams will be quartered in a single venue.

They can also hold a "semi-bubble" where teams will go from their hotel to the team shuttle to the game venue, and back. They can also continue the "closed circuit" format that they are currently using during their training sessions.

They will also determine the venue for the restart, after 20 entities volunteered to host the shortened tournament. In a meeting last Friday, the Board trimmed the choices to three venues, after hearing presentations from four potential hosts.

Among those were Bases Conversion Development Authority chief executive officer Vince Dizon and Clark Development Corp. president Noel Manankil, who made a proposal for Clark.

Representatives of Marriott Hotel, Lio El Nido Resort, and Batangas' Pontefino Hotel also made their pitches.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial is expected to present various options for the tournament format to the governors as well.

"We're looking at finishing the eliminations in one month, then the quarterfinals in four to five days, then best-of-five (semis) and best-of-seven (finals). We'll be done in two months," said Marcial, as quoted by the league website.

Only one game -- San Miguel vs. Magnolia -- was played last March 8 before the league halted all of its activities in the wake of the global health crisis.