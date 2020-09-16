WATCH: Nuggets complete another epic comeback with Game 7 rout of Clippers

The Denver Nuggets continue to make history in the bubble.

They are now the first team in the history of the league to twice recover from a 3-1 series deficit in the same postseason, after demolishing the Los Angeles Clippers, 104-89, in Game 7.

The Nuggets are now headed to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2009, where they will play the Los Angeles Lakers.

After trailing by double-digits in the first half, the Nuggets came alive in the second half where they outscored the Clippers, 50-34.

Nikola Jokic had a triple-double by the third quarter, and finished with 16 points, 13 assists, and 22 rebounds.

Jamal Murray led all scorers with 40 points.

Neither Kawhi Leonard nor Paul George played well, combining for just 24 points on 10-of-38 shooting from the field.