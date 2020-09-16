NCAA: Frankie Lim leaves Perpetual Help

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) After two seasons in charge, Frankie Lim has left University of Perpetual Help.

The coach confirmed to ABS-CBN News that he has decided to leave the Altas, as the school's basketball program is in a state of limbo due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"They suspended my contract starting July," Lim explained when asked for the reason for his departure.

It was reported in May that Perpetual Help had cut its athletic program as a cost-cutting measure because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They reportedly suspended the allowances of their student-athletes, although there were plans to reactivate the sports program for the upcoming NCAA season next year.

Given the uncertainty of the situation, Lim opted to depart the squad that he coached for two years and led to a Final 4 appearance in Season 94.

Lim was also instrumental in guiding Prince Eze to the Most Valuable Player award that year.

However, they faltered in Season 95, with just five wins in 18 games while Lim was asked to take a leave of absence after just seven games.

Lim coached San Beda University to four championships then took a sabbatical from the NCAA before returning with Perpetual Help.

