NBA: Warriors add Livingston to front office, Barbosa to coaching staff

The Golden State Warriors welcomed two players to leadership positions in their organization on Tuesday.

Shaun Livingston was named as the team's director of player affairs and engagement, while Leandro Barbosa was added to Steve Kerr's staff as player mentor coach.

Livingston, 35, will report directly to Warriors general manager Bob Myers. He will provide player counsel and career advice, while helping to guide team programs towards player needs and development, according to a team statement.

Among his duties are: general basketball operations matters such as scouting, intel, strategic team building and organizational structuring in addition to developing synergies across the front office, coaching staff and players.

"I'm looking forward to Shaun being a mentor for our younger players, because Shaun saw it all as a player, going through so many ups and downs himself," said Kerr.

"He's got a lot of wisdom to share to our young players. I'm thrilled to have Shaun aboard, and he's gonna be a huge asset to our organization," he added.

Livingston played for the Warriors from 2014 to 2019, helping the team appear in five consecutive finals and win three NBA championships in 2015, 2017, and 2018. He averaged 5.4 points, 2.3 assists, and 2.0 rebounds in 367 appearances with Golden State.

Barbosa, meanwhile, returns to the Warriors, where he spent the 2014-2016 seasons. He helped the team win the 2015 NBA title, their first championship in 40 years.

"I'm very excited to be back," said Barbosa. "I'm very happy for the opportunity. A little nerves, but I think I'm gonna do okay. I'm retiring from basketball, but having this opportunity is great for me."

Barbosa played the last three seasons in Brazil before taking on this new role with the Warriors.