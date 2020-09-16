NBA: Ja Morant, Zion Williamson banner All-Rookie team

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies has been unanimously selected to the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie First Team, the league announced on Tuesday.

Morant, who earlier was named the Rookie of the Year, was the lone unanimous selection in his class as he received First Team votes on all 100 ballots from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Joining the Memphis guard are: Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn, Memphis forward Brandon Clarke, New Orleans forward Zion Williamson, and Golden State forward Eric Paschall.

This marks the first time that the Grizzlies have multiple players in the All-Rookie First Team since the 2001-02 season, when Pau Gasol and Shane Battier both made the group.

Nunn, who played in the NBA G-League last season, is the first Miami player to make it to the All-Rookie First Team since Michael Beasley in 2009.

The NBA All-Rookie Second Team are: Heat guard Tyler Herro, Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis II, Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington Jr., and Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura.