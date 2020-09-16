MMA: Team Lakay's Adiwang sets sights on reigning Muay Thai champ

Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang. Handout



MANILA, Philippines -- As a huge fan of the ONE Super Series, Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang said he would love to test his mettle against some of the world's best strikers at some point down the line.

Adiwang's aggressive and explosive offensive style will no doubt hold up against some of the world's top Muay Thai fighters and kickboxers -- including the man who is already on Adiwang's radar.

The young Team Lakay phenom has his eyes set on reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon.

The Thai warrior is known for his incredible speed and thunderous knockout power, and Adiwang is already looking forward to turning a fantasy match-up between "Thunder Kid" and "The Iron Man" into reality.

"I love fantasy matchups. Me against Rodtang shouldn't just be a fantasy, it should be a reality. I respect Rodtang a lot. I love the way he fights and the energy that he brings into the arena. I really respect him as a true fighter and a real champion," said Adiwang.

Rodtang has emerged as one of the most exciting martial artists in Asia since his debut in ONE Championship. He is unbeaten at ONE Super Series, with eight consecutive victories.

Adiwang has already studied Rodtang's style and believes he has a good grasp on the Thai fighter's strengths and weaknesses.

"His strength is in his powerful strikes. He has powerful kicks and punches, and has that demolition style. He will come forward and put the pressure on his opponent, looking to destroy them with powerful combinations," said Adiwang.

"But I think he has trouble when an opponent is good in countering and keeping the distance. He sometimes has difficulty landing when an opponent is elusive," he added.

While he is open to the idea of stepping into the ring in ONE Super Series, Adiwang stressed that he is completely focused on his mixed martial arts career at the moment.

If the opportunity to face Rodtang comes up, however, Adiwang would jump at the chance to take on the champion.

"If me and Rodtang face each other somewhere down the line, I will do my best to shock the world," said Adiwang.

"I want to prove to the world that even an ordinary boy can do extraordinary things if he just believes in himself, puts in the work, and dedicates himself to achieving his goals. I want that fantasy matchup to become a reality," he added.

"My dream is to fight the best of the best and become a champion, and Rodtang is one of the fighters on my shortlist to test myself against."

Adiwang also said that if Rodtang ever wants to make the jump to MMA, "I would love to be the one to welcome him into our world."

