It's going to be the Philippines vs. Mexico on Mexican Independence Day.

Filipino boxer Mercito "No Mercy" Gesta will face undefeated Mexican William Zepeda as the main event of the Golden Boy on DAZN card at the Commerce Casino.

Mercito Gesta to face William Zepeda on Sept. 16

"I’m so excited," said Gesta during their fight week press conference. "I want to test my ability and show my skills in there."

Zepeda, meanwhile, said he is glad to have the match with his Filipino opponent.

"I think we're both going to go out and give our best," he said, through a translator.

Golden Boy Promotions' founder Oscar dela Hoya said the Sept. 16 Mexican holiday always brings out some of the best fights involving Mexican fighters.

"Gesta has proven over and over again why he belongs on the big stage and he’s not done yet," said the retired boxer. "He showed heart. He showed everything you have to show to work you’re up to become a world champion."

Dela Hoya added: "And then you have William Zepeda, a fighter who not only is undefeated [but is also] knocking everybody out. Sept. 16 is proving you belong, proving you can shine on the big stage."

Zepeda is coming in with 28 wins and no losses. He has scored 24 knockouts during that span including a four round-knockout over Filipino John Vincent Moralde in 2021.

As an amateur, Zepeda has also faced off against many Filipinos. "Filipinos are fast, smart fighters," said Zepeda. "But I prepared for that. I have nothing else in my mind."

The 35-year-old Gesta who holds a 34-3-3 record is entering the fight fresh off back-to-back upset wins.

"I actually like to hear about that, being the underdog," Gesta said. "I need to show my skill but there’s no pressure from being the underdog. I just want to go in the ring and showcase my style."

Both fighters are scheduled to weigh in on Friday (U.S. time) for their lightweight showdown.

Aside from possible world title shots down the line, there will be a belt on the line on Saturday: the WBA Continental Americas lightweight title.