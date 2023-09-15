MPL Season 12: Sensui wants to prove something to his former team

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- Known for his objective-type playstyle, Stephen "Sensui" Castillo seemed to gel with the rest of Blacklist International when he transferred to the three-time MPL championship team in Season 12.

All seemed to come into fruition after he nabbed the series MVP recognition as Blacklist escaped Minana EVOS, 2-1 in their MPL Season 12 clash at the Shooting Gallery Studios on Friday.

Up next for the Codebreakers is Sensui's former team, Onic Philippines. Sensui was part of the chopping board when the Hedgehogs revamped its entire squad, formerly made out of players of Monster Anarchy.

In an interview with the media, Sensui said he wants to make a statement in Saturday's clash.

"Siguro po mahalaga kasi marami pa ako gustong patunayan, especially sa old team," he said.

He later elaborated on this: "Ngayong wala na ako sa Onic, gusto ko patunayan na hindi pa 'yon yung peak performance ko. Gusto kong may patunayan."

Sensui was flawless in Blacklist's wins over Minana, nabbing the MVP nod in Game 1 before getting the overall MVP recognition.

Blacklist will face Onic on Saturday, September 16.