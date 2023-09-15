MPL Season 12: Sanji stars as ECHO sends Omega to 2nd straight loss

Courtesy: MPL Philippines.

MANILA - Alston "Sanji" Pabico eked out double MVP matches as ECHO sent Smart Omega to their second straight loss during their MPL Season 12 showdown held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

This is Echo's third straight win.

After piling up a 9,000 gold lead, Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales contributed in three kills (two kills and an assist) to start the game-ending teamfight.

Nowee "Ryota" Macasa tried to hold the fort, clipping down three of Echo's players but the reigning MPL champions utilized the lack of damage output to their advantage, before obliterating Omega's base.

Alston "Sanji" Pabico finished with 2 kills, a death and 6 assists for an 80 percent kill participation rate as he led all players in Game 1.

Trailing by 4,000 gold, Omega managed to pull themselves back into the game briefly as Andrew Lew "Andoryuuu" Flora stole the lord from under ECHO's noses.

But ECHO quickly flipped the switches after a much-needed Iron Hook by Jaypee "Jaypee" Dela Cruz on Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog during a teamfight, which resulted in them dismantling Omega within 20 minutes of play.

ECHO will face TNC Pro Team on Saturday, while Omega will have a clash of their own with the Phoenix Army on Sunday.