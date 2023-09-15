MPL Season 12: AP Bren waxes hot, keeps Onic PH winless

MANILA -- AP Bren waxed hot as they kept Onic Philippines winless after an emphatic 2-0 sweep during their first MPL Season 12 encounter, Friday afternoon at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

It took two games for AP Bren to dismantle Onic Philippines, who slid to its third straight loss, keeping the gold gap at around 10,000 each match as Onic struggled to get objectives on board.

Onic Philippines, with Dean "Raizen" Sumagui and Season 9 Best Rookie Jomari "Escalera" Delos Santos as its new acquisitions, slid to dead last as a result.

Super Marco's "Maniac" gave AP Bren the final opening to take down their opponents' base in the closing moments of Game 1, before hammering it home in Game 2.

Super Marco had a spotless 7/0/5 record in Game 1.

Within 10 minutes of Game 2 Bren racked up a 10,000 gold lead before hitting the nail on the coffin within 13 minutes of play.

Onic will face league leaders Blacklist International on Saturday, while Bren will face Minana EVOS on Sunday.