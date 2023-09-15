Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA -- Blacklist International is now unbeaten in three games after winning against Minana EVOS during their MPL Season 12 showdown at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Stephen "Sensui" Castillo went flawless in Blacklist's wins against Minana EVOS, who remain winless in three games.

Sensui had six early unanswered kills as Blacklist notched a landslide win over Minana in Game 1.

Minana EVOS was able to get one on board with a dominant game of their own, capitalizing on Lance "LanceCy" Cunanan's Yve to stay afloat in the contest.

Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse's final pick-off put the icing on the cake, closing out a rubber match that kept Minana to 0 kills.

Blacklist will be facing a struggling Onic Philippines squad on Saturday, while Minana EVOS will face RSG Philippines.