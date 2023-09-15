MMA: Sangiao prepping Loman to strike, grapple vs Lineker

Stephen Loman. Handout photo

Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao is making sure Stephen Loman has all bases covered for the latter's anticipated bantamweight MMA clash against John "Hands of Stone" Lineker.

Although Lineker is expected to rely on his stand-up game, Sangiao said Loman will need to be a more well-rounded fighter so he will be able to take the heavy-handed Brazilian into deep waters.

This doesn't mean they will go for takedowns all the time, said Sangiao. Loman will strike it out with the heavy-handed former bantamweight champion if needed.

"May point sa training na nafo-focus kami sa certain areas," said Sangiao during ONE's online presser on Friday.

"Pero doon pa rin kami sa mixed (martial arts). Hindi naman kasi pwede nating sabihin doon lang tayo magfocus sa ground."

Sangiao pointed out that even Brazilian grappling champion Bibiano Fernandes, a former bantamweight king himself, had trouble pinning down Lineker.

"Si Bibiano nga hindi niya nakotrol si Lineker sa ground," said the Team Lakay coach.

"So hinahasa natin si Stephen para kung saan kami makakuha ng opportunity doon natin siya dadalhin."

Loman will collide with Lineker on Sept. 30 in ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Whoever wins the fight is guaranteed to challenge reigning ONE bantamweight champion Fabricio Andrade possibly in early 2024.

"The people, even the media wala nang alinlangan na si Stephen na ang haharap kay Andrade pag nanalo siya kay Lineker," said Sangiao.