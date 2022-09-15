Tennis: Rafael Nadal tips hat to Alex Eala

Alex Eala celebrating her title win. From Eala's Instagram

Of all the congratulatory message Alex Eala received following her US Open juniors tennis win, it was Rafael Nadal's compliment that really stood out.

Although the message was short and sweet, it came from one of tennis biggest legends.

“Congrats on this great achievement and keep (up) the good and hard work!!! Vamos!” said Nadal in his Instagram comment to Eala's celebratory post.

Eala, one of Nadal's scholars in his tennis academy in Spain, thanked the tennis legend.

“Always grateful,” she said.

Eala made history by becoming the first Filipino to win a Grand Slam junior title last Sunday.

The 17-year-old Filipina defeated French Open girls champion Lucie Havlickova of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

Eala said she emulated the Spanish tennis great.

"My idol is obviously Rafa. He's a very good role model, something a lot of people should idolize and try to be," said Eala who is based at the 22-time Grand Slam champion's academy in Spain.

"The biggest thing I notice in Rafa is how he fights till the end, how his thoughts are so clear.

"He's so calm, but at the same time so fired up. I think I really tried to channel that energy during this whole week."