Cignal HD will try to bounce back from its first loss against Ateneo. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Coming off a shock loss to Philippine Navy, Cignal HD gets another chance to secure a semifinal spot in the 2022 Spikers Turf Open Conference on Thursday afternoon at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The HD Spikers absorbed a stunning defeat against the Navy Sealions on Tuesday, squandering a huge lead in the fourth set en route to a 25-20, 19-25, 22-25, 23-25 loss. The result kept Cignal HD from joining unbeaten National University-Sta. Elena in the semis.

Now with a 3-1 win-loss record, the HD Spikers look to vent their ire against the Blue Eagles in the 5:30 p.m. showdown.

The Santa Rosa City Lions (1-3) and Philippine Army (0-4) open the day's double-header at 2:30 p.m., with the young Lions seeking to stay in the hunt for a semis spot.

NU-Sta. Elena secured the first Final 4 berth at stake after sweeping VNS-One Alicia in their own match on Tuesday.

Cignal HD will bank on veterans Veterans Marck Espejo, JP Bugaoan, Louie Ramirez and Ysay Marasigan against the Blue Eagles, who will rely on JM Salarzon, Amil Pacinio Jr., Ken Batas and Jetlee Gopio.

