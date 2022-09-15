The Philippine under-19 national team ahead of their match vs. Oman. Photo courtesy of the AFC.



The Philippine under-19 national football team absorbed a 3-0 defeat to Oman in their first game of the 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers, early Thursday morning at the Al-Saada Sports Complex in Salalah, Oman.

It took the hosts just eight minutes to find the back of the net, courtesy of Nasser Ali Al Saqri. Khalid Ibrahim Al Sulaimi doubled Oman's lead just five minutes later.

Ali Hassan Al Bulushi completed the scoring in the 30th minute, sending Oman into the halftime break with a commanding lead.

The young Filipino side was unable to recover in the second half, as Oman took full points to open their Group G campaign.

In another Group G game, Thailand routed Afghanistan, 3-0, behind goals from Chanapach Buaphan, Phuwanet Thongkhui, and Thanakrit Laorkai.

The top team in each of the 10 groups will qualify for next year's 2023 AFC U-20 Asian Cup, along with the five best second-placed teams.

The Philippines will try to bounce back on Friday against Thailand.

Related video: