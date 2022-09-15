Converge's Jeron Teng sustained a hip injury in their PBA Philippine Cup game against the Magnolia Hotshots. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Converge star Jeron Teng is confident that he can play in their first game of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup after recovering from an injury that hampered him in the previous conference.

Teng played just four games in the All-Filipino Conference before he was sidelined by a hip injury. The former De La Salle University standout averaged 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in the tournament.

"Last conference was really a struggle for me to not be able to play with my teammates," said Teng during a press conference this week. "I'm just looking forward sa next conference na maka-bounce back ako."

Teng suffered the injury in just their second game of the conference, an 89-82 overtime win over Magnolia. He gutted out the pain for two more contests before sitting out.

"I'm very fortunate, may bago kaming strength and conditioning [coach], and our other trainers… Every day, they always help me with the things that I can do to help with my injury, and 'yung strengthening and 'yung therapy. So I'm in good hands sa kanila," said Teng.

"[I'm] ready to play na," he also said when asked if he will suit up in their first game on Friday, September 23 against the TerraFirma Dyip.

The FiberXers made plenty of changes in between conferences, bringing in Aldin Ayo as their new head coach in place of Jeff Cariaso, and trading for Aljun Melecio and Kris Porter from Phoenix Super LPG. Teng saifd he is encouraged by these developments, as he reunites with Ayo, one of his collegiate coaches.

"I'm super excited 'cause the last time na si Coach Aldin was my coach was way back in 2016 in La Salle, and we won a championship," said Teng.

"I've known Coach Aldin talaga as a winner, and I know that he'll be able to lead this team to eventually win a championship. I think we're heading in the right direction, and through hard work, I think everything is possible," he added.

"We'll really work hard for it this conference."

