Team Lakay’s Joshua Pacio, head coach Mark Sangiao and Geje Eustaquio talk with host Will Devaughn about their upcoming reality series. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Sixteen Pinoy fighters will compete for a $100,000 fight contract when they show their wares in the upcoming MMA reality show "ONE Warrior Series Philippines."

The country’s most recognized MMA outfit, Team Lakay will also play a starring role in the series.

Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao will oversee the competition between two teams to be headed by ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio and former flyweight king Geje Eustaquio.

“Through this show, we hope to inspire more martial artists… para magkakaroon pa ng maraming athletes, ma-influence sila na mapunta sila not only to martial arts but sports in general,” said Sangiao.

Pacio's Team Passion will be made up of Raymund Ortega, Ariel Lampacan, Ernesto Montilla, Norman Agcopra, Ariel Oliveros, L.A. Lauron, JM Guntayon, and Marvin Malunes.

Eustaquio’s Team Gravity will be composed of Genil Francisco, Adonis Sevilleno, Joevincent So, Ralf Francisco, Ely Fernandez, Sheraz Qurashi, Mcleary Ornido, and Christian Laurio.

Whoever wins the series will be featured in ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks at Mall of Asia Arena in December.

“Ang titignan namin dito ‘yung discipline at willingness matuto,” said Pacio.

“Sa Team Lakay talaga, we prioritize the attitude; ‘yung skills, physical attribute come second,” said Eustaquio for his part.

The Team Lakay fighters also confessed that the series has also become a learning experience for them.

“Hindi pala madaling maging coach. Nakita ko tuloy ang errors ko as an athlete at ‘yung kailangan kong maimprove,” said Pacio.

The series, which will run for 12 episodes, will premiere on Sunday, September 18, on GTV and on the ONE Super App. There will also be replays on Tap Sports.

"One Warrior Series Philippines" is also supported by Globe.

Related video: