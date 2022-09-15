Gilas to tap TNT, SMB, Ginebra players for next FIBA window

San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo and Ginebra's Scottie Thompson will be called up to the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Players from the TNT Tropang GIGA, the San Miguel Beermen, and the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings will be called up to Gilas Pilipinas for the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced the development on Thursday morning.

Six-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel and reigning MVP Scottie Thompson of Ginebra are among those eyed to lead the national team.

Fajardo has represented the Philippines in the 2014 and 2019 editions of the FIBA Basketball World Cup, while Thompson is coming off a stint in the fourth window of the qualifiers in late August.

According to the SBP, San Miguel guard CJ Perez is also set to be included in the team for the upcoming window. A two-time PBA scoring champion, Perez helped the Beermen win the 2022 PBA All-Filipino Cup recently.

Ginebra's Japeth Aguilar and Arvin Tolentino, as well as TNT's Roger Pogoy and Poy Erram are also being eyed for the squad.

These PBA players are being planned to be included after Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes reached an agreement with management of San Miguel Beer, Ginebra and TNT on the availability of these players for the coming FIBA window.

They will be joined by available players from the Japan B. League and several other players from the UAAP and the national training pool.

The SBP is set to announce the other members of the pool once their availability is confirmed.

RELATED VIDEO: