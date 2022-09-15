Madz Gampong of Army-Katinko in action. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- If their game against Santa Rosa was Madz Gampong's last for Army-Katinko, he made sure to exit on a high note.

Gampong did a little bit of everything in the Troopers' 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-6 win, with 13 kills, a whopping seven blocks, and two aces for 22 points. For good measure, he also had 12 digs in the two-hour, eight-minute match.

"Siguro po dahil sa gusto namin manalo, dahil nakailang talo na rin po kami. Ako, unang-una, gusto ko manalo dahil last ko na ito, uuwi na ako," Gampong said in a televised interview after the game.

The five-set triumph over Santa Rosa was Army's first in the 2022 Spikers' Turf Open Conference, ending a string of four consecutive losses. It also kept them in the hunt for a spot in the semifinals.

Gampong played just three games for Army, making his debut last September 8 against the PGJC-Navy Sealions where he had nine points off the bench. He explained that he will return to his hometown of Tawi-Tawi after Thursday's game, although Gampong did not disclose the reason for his early exit.

However, the former National University standout said there remains a possibility that he can stay with the Troopers, especially as they are still in contention for a spot in the Final 4.

"Pag-isipan pa. Kasi pwede naman i-rebook ko 'yun kasi may game pa," he said. "Pag-usapan pa. Gusto ko rin silang makapasok ng Top 4, eh alam ko kailangan ako ni coach kasi kulang sila sa spikers, kulang sila sa wing."

"Gusto ko silang tulungan. Medyo nag-adjust ako noong una, kasi hindi pa ako nakapag-training, nakapaglaro na agad ako. Kaya medyo nag-adjust ako noong mga few games namin. Ngayon medyo nakapag-adjust na ako dahil naka-ilang training na ako, halos one week na," he also said.

"Gusto ko silang tulungan kasi alam ko, gusto rin nila manalo."

Army-Katinko coach Melvin Carolino said that having Gampong in the fold will be crucial for the Troopers. At 1-4, they have one remaining game in their schedule -- a do-or-die affair against VNS-One Alicia next Tuesday.

"Malaking tulong sa amin si Madz," said Carolino, touting the spiker's chemistry with his teammates despite having only a short time to prepare with them. "Nagkakasundo naman [sila]. Kasi sa ibang liga naman, nagkakasama rin 'yung mga players. Maganda naman 'yung chemistry namin lahat."

Related video: