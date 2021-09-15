Filipino MMA fighter Rolando Dy. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Rolando "The Incredible" Dy will be an interested observer when BRAVE CF lightweight champion Amin "Fierceness" Ayoub of France defends his title against Ahmed "The Butcher" Amir of Egypt.

The highly-anticipated bout takes place on September 25 in the main event of BRAVE CF 54, which will take place in Konin, Poland -- the Bahrain-based promotion's first-ever live event in that country.

The two were originally set to clash at BRAVE CF 50 in April, but Amir had to withdraw just days from the event due to a neck and shoulder injury.

Now, the two fighters can settle their unfinished business.

Ayoub has been undefeated since April 2018, racking up eight consecutive victories that saw him capture the BRAVE CF lightweight world championship at the expense of Cleiton "Predador" Silva at BRAVE CF 44 in November 2020. In his last outing, the Frenchman scored a unanimous decision win over Mashrabjon Ruziboev — who accepted the offer to fill in for Amir on short notice — in a catchweight contest at BRAVE CF 50.

On the other hand, Amir is riding high on a two-match winning streak, submitting Yousef Wehbe with a third-round rear-naked choke at BRAVE CF 33 in December 2019 before outpointing Cian Cowley at BRAVE CF 41 in September 2020.

Dy, the BRAVE CF Fighter of the Year in 2020, has no doubt on who will emerge victorious in the bout.

"Amin [Ayoub] will win easily," he predicted. "Amir doesn't belong there, in my opinion."

"I truly believe that Amin is stylistically superior over Amir. Amir hasn't fought someone near the caliber of Amin. It will show on fight night," he added.

Dy already has history with both fighters.

Last April, the Filipino called out Amir on social media and vowed to give the Egyptian bruiser "a real fight." However, his challenge was brushed off.

Meanwhile, Ayoub promised the power-punching Pinoy a world title shot after they both won their fights at BRAVE CF 44.

However, Dy anticipates that both men will try to avoid him, regardless of who wins the title bout.

"I don't think any of them will choose to fight me if Amin retains the belt or Amir wins the title," he said.

Dy said he simply wants to return to action after going through a grueling war with Kyrgyz lightweight contender Abdisalam "Omok" Kubanychbek at BRAVE CF 47: Asian Domination last March.

"As always, I am hungry to fight. I am always looking for some good competition. I don't back out, I don't make excuses, and I show up even if it’s on short notice. As long as I can make the walkout, I will fight," he said.

"BRAVE CF can call me anytime because the answer will always be 'yes and I accept'," he vowed.