(UPDATED) Barangay Ginebra fought from 19 points down to hack out a come-from-behind 94-87 win against Phoenix Super LPG in the PBA Philippine Cup Wednesday night at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

It was a crucial victory for the defending champions who are at the verge of being eliminated from title contention.

The Gin Kings drew big numbers from Stanley Pringle, LA Tenorio, Scottie Thompson and Christian Standhardinger to complete their comeback against the surging Fuel Masters.

Pringle led the way with 31 points spiked by four triples to go with his seven rebounds and two assists.

Tenorio fired six triples, some of them in the payoff period to finish with 23 markers, four boards and five assists. He atoned for his scoreless spell during their 88-67 loss to TNT.

Despite being down 19 points, the Kings patiently chipped away the deficit until Standhardinger's basket gave them the lead, 83-81.

Tenorio then hit a dagger three with 1 minute remaining to give Ginebra a 92-87 advantage. Pringle delivered the finishing kick with another basket 31 seconds left.

With the win, Ginebra climbed to 4-5 and occupied the eighth spot at the homestretch the of the eliminations. Phoenix went down to ninth with a 4-6 card.

"It is a big game, we needed that, not just to move up the standings but to create a positive feeling around the team," said Cone, whose wards sustained back-to-back losses before beating the Fuel Masters.

They also had to do without versatile power forward Japeth Aguilar, who had to sit out the game due to a sprained MCL.



Others stepped up for his absence. Standhardinger fired 21 points, while Thompson added 12 markers.

They ruined Jason Perkins' 30-point effort for Phoenix, which also got 18 points from Matthew Wright.

"I know were down in the standings. Midway in the second quarter they could have said 'no mas.' But they kept fighting," said Cone.

The Scores :

GINEBRA 94 – Pringle 31, Tenorio 23, Standhardinger 21, Thompson 12, Mariano 3, Tolentino 2, Dillinger 2, Caperal 0, Devance 0

PHOENIX 87 – Perkins 30, Wright 18, Jazul 15, Chua 12, Calisaan 3, Melecio 3, Banchero 2, Pascual 2, Demusis 2, Tamsi 0, Garcia 0

Quarters: 16-33, 46-52, 69-76, 94-87