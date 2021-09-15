Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang will be back in action at ONE: Revolution. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang lives by the mantra that you're only as good as your last fight.

He is thus determined to show the best version of himself inside the ONE Circle when he takes on Hexigetu in a long-awaited showdown at ONE: Revolution on September 24.

Adiwang, known as "Thunder Kid," is brimming with confidence after an impressive triumph against Deep strawweight champion Namiki Kawahara at ONE: Unbreakable in January. Then, he displayed his striking prowess en route to a second round knockout victory.

"I'm definitely happy with my performance against Namiki," said Adiwang.

It was a bounce-back triumph for Adiwang, who in November 2020 absorbed a controversial split decision defeat to Hiroba Minowa at ONE: Inside the Matrix.

Since that loss, Adiwang has rebuilt his stock starting with the win over Kawahara, and he hopes to build on that in his showdown against Hexigetu.

"I can say that I have regained my confidence. Since that win over Namiki, my focus has just been on an uphill climb that I'm so excited to get back and fight inside the ONE Circle," he said.

The primary lesson that Adiwang learned from his loss is the need to execute his game plan perfectly -- maintaining his deadly striking force while being methodical in his attacks. He said that is how he is approaching his match against Hexigetu.

"Of course, I want to keep our game plan a secret, but all I can tell everyone is that they can expect that everything we planned for is very solid," he assured.

"(Team Lakay) Coach Mark (Sangiao) has diligently worked with me in preparing me for this, and like in my past wins, I can say that this will be another highlight win for us," Adiwang predicted.

Nonetheless, Adiwang also remains wary of the threat posed by Hexigetu, a stellar grappler who is riding a three-match winning streak.

The Chinese fighter's grappling skills are well documented, particularly in his split decision win over Dejdamrong "Kru Rong" Sor Amnuaysirichoke at ONE: Reign of Dynasties in October 2020 in Singapore.

Adiwang, however, is confident that they have done all they can to prepare for Hexigetu.

"We have already seen his strengths and his weaknesses and I can say that his biggest weakness is facing me," Adiwang said.

The strawweight bout between Adiwang and Hexigetu will be part of a loaded lead card at ONE: Revolution, where three world title fights headline the event.

Reigning ONE lightweight world champion Christian "The Warrior" Lee is looking to keep his reign alive against an upset-hungry No. 3 contender Ok Rae Yoon of South Korea in the main event.

Capitan also defends his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship for the first time against a dangerous Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Mehdi Zatout, while Adiwang's fellow Team Lakay stablemate and current ONE strawweight world champion Joshua "The Passion" Pacio makes his long-awaited return inside the ONE Circle against his archrival Yosuke "The Ninja" Saruta as the two close their storied trilogy.