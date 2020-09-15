PBA: Ray Parks to rejoin TNT training

Talk N Text has said it was looking forward to Ray Parks Jr.'s return to basketball training after Parks arrived in the Philippines last week.

Together with Simon Enciso, Parks is undergoing a 14-day quarantine to get a medical clearance first, according to an article posted on PBA.ph.

This means, the KaTropa will have a full roster when they shift their training from Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna, to Moro Lorenzo gym in Quezon City.

TNT squad underwent a 2-week bubble training camp at Inspire Sports Academy to work out the kinks in their conditioning.

"Our bubble training went well. It was all skills and conditioning as prescribed by the PBA and the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases)," TNT coach Bong Ravena said.

"Hopefully, we can do full scrimmage soon."